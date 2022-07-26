 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter Johnson

  • Updated

Peter was born in Maine and moved to Tucson, Arizona with his family in 1970. He served in the US Army from 1977 to 1981, when he was honorably discharged. He was very proud of his time as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, NC. Peter lived life to the fullest, moving between Maine and Arizona for seasonal work as a chef. His greatest joys were live music, the Boston Red Sox, spending time outdoors, his dogs, and above all, his family. Peter was preceded in death by his father, Philip E Johnson and survived by his mother, Eini Johnson, sister Tracy Gard, brother Mark Johnson (Dawn), sister Liisa Rose (Mark), nieces Karen Feldman (Steven), Elise Gray (Josh), Alyssa Rose, and Lauren Rose, and nephew Zachary Johnson. He is loved and missed daily.

