KNIPE, Peter Anthony

12/16/1941 - 12/30/2020

Peter Knipe was the first child of native Tucsonans Fredric and Edith Knipe. He was a sportsman, game player, puzzle ponderer, craftsman, laborer and Christian, but above all he was a devoted son, brother, cousin, uncle, godfather and friend. His survivors include siblings, Fred, Mary, Nina and David. He was the most amiable person many in his circle of influence will ever know.

Peter attended Saints Peter and Paul School and Salpointe High School. He worked for nearly 30 years in the concrete casting business started by his father, and later as a valuable employee in the hospitality industry, where he received awards for his service and the admiration of his co-workers. He was dependable and gregarious. He was handsome, tall with dark wavy hair, had a beguiling smile and was quick to laugh and find humor in nearly everything. He was charming to adults and adored by children.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Black Oak Cemetery, Elgin, AZ. Reception to follow at Hacienda Corona de Guevavi, Nogales, AZ. Please RSVP to Nina at 520-403-0193 for information if you plan to attend. The family wishes to thank Pete's many gifted caregivers who inevitably became his beloved friends. Pete was not at all mysterious, yet he provoked wonder. His equal will not pass our way again.