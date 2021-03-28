Our Patriarch, Peter Kornmuller, left to the New Jerusalem on March 22, 2021. Born August 18, 1938 in Boston, MA. He moved to Tucson in 1959. Survived by his wife, Mary Lou, whom he married April 1961. Survived by two sons, daughter, six grandchildren, great-grandson and a great- granddaughter due in June. A proud union millwright and member of BPOE. Funeral Service Monday, March 29, 2021 at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.