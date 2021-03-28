 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peter Kornmuller

Peter Kornmuller

  • Updated

KORNMULLER, Peter

Our Patriarch, Peter Kornmuller, left to the New Jerusalem on March 22, 2021. Born August 18, 1938 in Boston, MA. He moved to Tucson in 1959. Survived by his wife, Mary Lou, whom he married April 1961. Survived by two sons, daughter, six grandchildren, great-grandson and a great- granddaughter due in June. A proud union millwright and member of BPOE. Funeral Service Monday, March 29, 2021 at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News