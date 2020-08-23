 Skip to main content
Peter Molina

Peter Molina

  • Updated

MOLINA, Peter B.

69, passed away August 11, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Mackey.

Survived by loving wife, Nanci; daughter, Kristiana Timm; brothers, Jim and Richard Molina and nieces,

nephew and cousins.

Peter was born in Tucson, AZ and served in the USAF.

He enjoyed a long career as an aircraft interior

cabinet maker and installer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.

Private graveside services with an Air Force Honor Guard.

--

Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.

