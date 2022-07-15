 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter O'Crotty

  • Updated

Peter O'Crotty, 76, reached the end of his remarkable life on July 4th, 2022 after battling stage 4 lung cancer for nearly two years. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children Morgan, Andrew, and Kaitlin; grandchildren Justine and Madison; and a close circle of friends.  Peter was raised in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona after returning from Vietnam in 1972, where he served as an airplane mechanic for the U.S. Air Force.  Shortly after graduating, he joined the Tucson Police Department, where he held numerous assignments and worked his way up to being a Sergeant and then into a highly respected detective. He retired in 1999 after a rewarding 27-year career. Peter loved spending time with friends and family, restoring hot boats to take to the lake, riding motorcycles, shooting at the range, and spoiling his dog, Molly. He was an understated, kind-hearted, quietly brilliant man who will be dearly missed by many. Arrangements by Adair Avalon.

