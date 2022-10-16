 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter Petito

  • Updated

59, died August 15, 2022, following a six year illness. Born in Philadelphia on April 29, 1963, he was the oldest of two children born to Alfonso and Maria (Ricciardi) Petito. The Petito family moved to Tucson in 1974. Peter attended St. Cyril's Catholic School and Suffolk Hills Catholic High School. He earned his degree in Clinical Psychology from the U of A in 1984 and was a proud alumni all his life following Wildcat football and basketball closely. He continued his education at LSU in Baton Rouge where he obtained both his master's in 1990 and his doctorate in 1999. On May 25, 1996, he married Mary Lois Fox. Peter retired in 2021 following a 20-year career as a psychologist for the California Department of Corrections. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Christopher, daughter Veronica, sister Nancy (Patrick) Sciacca, and 4 nieces. His ashes will be interred at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, October 22nd at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the U of A Alumni Association.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News