Peter Petito

59, died August 15, 2022, following a six year illness. Born in Philadelphia on April 29, 1963, he was the oldest of two children born to Alfonso and Maria (Ricciardi) Petito. The Petito family moved to Tucson in 1974. Peter attended St. Cyril's Catholic School and Suffolk Hills Catholic High School. He earned his degree in Clinical Psychology from the U of A in 1984 and was a proud alumni all his life following Wildcat football and basketball closely. He continued his education at LSU in Baton Rouge where he obtained both his master's in 1990 and his doctorate in 1999. On May 25, 1996, he married Mary Lois Fox. Peter retired in 2021 following a 20-year career as a psychologist for the California Department of Corrections. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Christopher, daughter Veronica, sister Nancy (Patrick) Sciacca, and 4 nieces. His ashes will be interred at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, October 22nd at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the U of A Alumni Association.