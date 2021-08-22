Peter Salomon

Dr. Salomon was born July 14, 1938, in New York, New York. A born and raised New Yorker, he graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard College, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, completing his residency in Pathology at St. Lukes Hospital. He and his young family moved to Tucson in 1972 after a two-year stint at Fort Polk Army base in Louisiana. At the time, moving to Tucson struck New York friends and family as crazy; however, it didn't take long for many of them to start visiting regularly, especially in the winter. He was the head of pathology at El Dorado Hospital in Tucson until his retirement.

Peter was always an avid athlete and fan. In his younger years, he competed in local Tucson tennis tournaments and was quite a force, winning many doubles titles. When his knees said no to tennis, he became an avid hiker, and when he could no longer hike, he became an avid and accomplished birder, traveling far and wide with his ever-present binoculars to build his "life list" of birds. After an early morning of birding, the Waffle House was a favorite place for lunch. He also LOVED to fish and was an exceptionally skilled fly fisherman with a particular affinity for Wyoming's North Platte River and the rivers and streams of Arizona's White Mountains. He was smart and witty, and enjoyed limericks, New York Times crossword puzzles, backgammon, Trivial Pursuit, and time with his many friends and family.