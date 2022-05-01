Peter Schlegel

Schlegel, Peter H.

Peter (Pete) Schlegel, 81, of Casas Adobes, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by Marynell, his wife of 56 years, two daughters, and son-in-law. He had been a math/science teacher, marketing and sales director, publisher, and political activist in NY, MI, and AZ.

Peter was born in Bronxville, New York, the first son of George Schlegel III of Schlegel Lithography, New York (1849-1957). He graduated from Choate Preparatory School, attended Carnegie Tech and graduated from Wagner College. Peter was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and was known as "the Golden Toe" football kicker for Carnegie. He especially enjoyed competitive skeet and trapshooting and sailing in the TransPacific and Mackinac Island races, along with lacrosse, painting, photography and gardening throughout his adult life.

Peter will be remembered for his quick wit and humor, and his devoted service to his community, serving as a leader or board member for the Pima County Republican Club, Pima County Sports Authority, Metropolitan Water District, Marshall Home for Men, Friends of AZ Lacrosse, and Casas Adobes Village Council.

He is survived by his wife, daughters Laura (Jonathan) Kagle of Seattle, WA, and Susan (Harry) Whitman of Tucson, AZ, and five grandsons, Brad, Jeff and Andrew Kagle, and Joseph and Peter (P.J.) Whitman, as well as his sister Lavinia Schmaling of Bethel, CT.

We will miss Peter's creativity and generosity. He was always one to give the shirt off his back, and one to engage others with the hope of making them laugh.

Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather/Dignity Memorial and Holy Hope Cemetery.

