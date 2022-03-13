Peter Vallone

Peter J. Vallone, 77, of Brooklyn, NY/Wheaton, IL/Tucson AZ passed away due to the effects of Parkinson's disease on February 5, 2022, with his devoted wife Patty by his side. Patty assisted Pete throughout his illness and most recently walked with him in the final stages of disease progression. He leaves a huge whole in the hearts of family and friends who were always entertained by his stories, humor, practical jokes and wit.