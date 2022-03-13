Peter Vallone

Vallone, Peter J.
Peter J. Vallone, 77, of Brooklyn, NY/Wheaton, IL/Tucson AZ passed away due to the effects of Parkinson's disease on February 5, 2022, with his devoted wife Patty by his side. Patty assisted Pete throughout his illness and most recently walked with him in the final stages of disease progression. He leaves a huge whole in the hearts of family and friends who were always entertained by his stories, humor, practical jokes and wit.
Peter's strength of character and strong will served as a foundation for the courage and valor displayed during his long illness. He was an inspiration to many and will never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 10, 2022 between 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Saddlebrooke Softball Field in Saddlebrooke.
Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes.