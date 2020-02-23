Peter Voevodsky

VOEVODSKY, Peter
Born August 30, 1935, Evanston IL, died peacefully at home with his family February 16, 2020, Tucson, AZ. Preceded by his parents, Maroussa Russell and George Voevodsky and his brother, John "Jack"; survived by wife, Josephine "Reyn"; sons, Steven (Mary Ann) and Michael (Therese) and grandchildren, Hanna, Paule and Mia; sister-in-law, Jennifer Voevodsky and nephew, Greg. A cowboy, lawyer, race car driver, fisherman, husband, father, grandfather and friend, he was a noble and gentle man; loved and respected by many. He had a lifelong passion for the outdoors, adventure and speed. Gymkhana captain in high school and all-round champion cowboy in college, he went on to be West Coast SCCA race car champion in the 60's. He loved hunting birds in the field and deep sea fishing in the Sea of Cortez. He traveled the world promoting world peace and understanding as corporate counsel to Up With People. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Mountain Oyster Club. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Up With People or the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.