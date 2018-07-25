PETERSON, Jane L.
89, passed away July 22, 2018. She is preceded in death by William her husband of 49 years, their infant son, Michael, and her brothers, Harold, Glenn and Walter. She is survived by her sons, Tim and Tom (Shannon); grandchildren, Sarah (Scott), Erin (Jonathan), Adam (Jacquelyn) and Todd (Candelaria), and eleven great-grandchildren. She passed away surrounded by her entire family. A Tucson resident since 1930, she graduated from Amphi High School and retired from the University of Arizona. A founding member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, she served the congregation and the Lord for many years. Visitation is 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Evergreen Mortuary, followed by internment at 10:00 a.m. at the Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., at Redeemer. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY, CEMETERY AND CREMATORY.