PETTERSON, Margaret Lee
89, of Tucson, passed away on December 8, 2018. Margaret was born August 28, 1929 in Stevenston, Ayershire, Scotland. At six months old, she moved with her family to Long Island, New York, where as a teenager, she met her future husband, Arthur Petterson at a roller skating rink. With a lifelong love for airplanes, she took flying lessons at Zahn's Airfield in North Amityville on Long Island. Graduating from Andrew Jackson High School in St. Albans in 1947, she worked as a secretary for several years in New York City. Art and Margaret were married in 1948 and headed west "for more space", moving to Silver City, New Mexico, then eventually on to Tucson in 1954. In retirement, she spent five years with Art in Ellsworth, Maine. Margaret loved politics, music, horses, nature, the outdoors, and the West. She leaves sons, Andrew Lee Petterson of San Jose, California; David McDonald Petterson and Veni Ercegovic of New York, New York; daughter Elizabeth McLelland Petterson of Tucson; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Nicole Gillmore of Tucson; cousins, Cecilia Lee of Phoenix; Richard and Joan Colton of Seaford, Long Island, NY, and several other cousins in Massachusetts and NY. Memorial Service to be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 2, 2018 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E. 22nd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tohono O'Odham Communty Action - Native Farmers (TOCA Bldg in Tohono Plaza, P.O. Box 1790, Sells, AZ, 85634) and Oasis-Baboquivari School Libraries on the Tohono O'Odham Reservation (BUSD, 40 P.O. Box 248, Sells, AZ, 85634).