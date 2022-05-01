Phil passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022 at the age of 80. Born in Oil City, PA, but moved to Binghamton, NY which he considered his hometown. No job was too small for Phil, whether it was driving a beer truck, or working at the local zoo, he knew the value of a job well done. Marrying his sweetheart, Marge, they moved to Boston where they would meet lifelong travel partners Irene and Roger. Traveling the world together, no trip was complete without a round of golf. Phil took a chance and a transfer with IBM landing the family in Tucson in 1977, and they have thanked him everyday since. 44 years with IBM and 5 years as an Executive with United Way, Phil made the most of his professional career, whether guiding a work force or president of a board, he was a man of integrity, honesty, and compassion. A true family man, he made sure his weekends were spent with those he loved. Whether it was trips to San Diego and Rocky Point, coaching his kids at Ft. Lowell Soccer Club and Kachina Bobby Sox, helping his grandchildren at Sabino Canyon Little League and Fruchthendler Track Team, or flipping burgers for the Sabino High School Men's Soccer program, Phil was forever present not ever wanting to miss a game, match, or performance. After retirement Phil and Marge made Flagstaff their second home. Getting involved with the community, Phil would run deliveries for the Assistance League, golf with the Men's League, and sit on the Wyndhem and Continental Board of Trustees. A Babson man, a Wildcat fan, with NY Giant and Yankee blue in his veins, Phil was a racketball player, avid golfer, and a two time Hole-in-One recipient. Family, faith, friendship, and his Irish wit and wisdom were his driving force in life. Phil will forever be loved and cherished by all who knew him. Proceeded in death by parents Mary and Clifford McFate and grandson Jacob Philip McFate. Phil is survived by his loving bride of 59 years, Marge McFate. His children Kimmie (Eric) Spitzer and *Michael (Kim) McFate. Grandchildren Shawn, Erin, Ryan Spitzer and Sophia McFate. Sister Mary Jayne McFate Gooch. Nephew Craig (Michelle) Bowen, Nieces Tina Kochel, Toni (Jon) Mills, Teresa Chilletti and many more family and friends. Funeral arrangements made by Bring Funeral Home. A celebration of Phil's life is being planned for a later date. *Michael McFate unexpectedly passed away 3 days after his father.