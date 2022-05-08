Philip Monzon

Monzon, Philip G.

Our beloved father and husband, Philip Gregory Monzon (Felipe Gregorio Monzón), passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on April 10, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. A constantly cheerful, inquisitive, and active man up until his death, Philip lived a long life full of accomplishment and meaning.

Philip was born on June 6, 1940 in Cajabamba, Peru, the sixth child of Felipe Monzón Romero (a lawyer) and Gregoria Cisneros Pena (a housewife). When he was young, Philip's family moved to Lima where he grew up and in 1964 received his Bachelor's in Mining/Geology from the Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria. Early in his career, he received a scholarship to study in the U.S. Philip traveled to the Colorado School of Mines to study mining and English and then moved to Tucson to pursue a Master's in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Philip married Nancy L. Barron, also a student at the UofA, in 1969 and, after he received a PhD from Pennsylvania State University in Mineral Economics, they settled for a time in Denver, CO, prior to returning to Tucson in 1989. Together they raised two boys, Franklin and Eric.

As a mining engineer, Philip worked for Exxon, Amoco Minerals, and Cyprus Amax Minerals, traveling extensively to evaluate mining opportunities. In 2005, Nancy developed cancer and Philip cared for her until her passing in 2008.

Later, Philip met Anna Mary Mackey, and they were married in 2013. Together, they enjoyed a happy, active life, and traveled frequently to visit family in Los Angeles, Mill Valley, NY, Santa Fe, and Peru. A favorite activity of Philip's was playing tennis with Anna Mary at the Tucson Racquet Club.

Philip cherished his family and was very involved with his sons, coaching soccer (in which he had exceled as a boy) and actively tutoring at home, especially in math and science. In addition to soccer and tennis, Philip enjoyed minerals, mining, investing, sharing stories, and healthy living. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, sunny disposition, gregariousness, and playful sense of humor. We will always miss him and carry his memory with us.

He is survived by his wife Anna Mary; sons Franklin (MI) and Eric; grandsons Gregory and Aaron; and many well-loved family members in Peru, including his sister Elizabeth (Romulo); his sisters-in-law, and numerous nephews and nieces, and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at the Tucson Racquet Club. Donations in Philip's name may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by Hudgels-Swan Funeral Home.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

