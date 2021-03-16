Phillip Lindsey

72, passed away on March 12, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. Proceeded in death by his parents, Molly Virginia Lindsey and Pleasant James Lindsey; granddaughter, Dixie and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn. Survived by his wife, Linda, of 53 years; 13 siblings; 7 children; Hallie Hernandez (Guy), Dawn Olney (Lynn), PJ Lindsey (Veronica), Trina Lindsey, David Lindsey (Gerae), Jake Lindsey (Maia) and Laura Lindsey. 34 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving faithfully in many capacities. Phillip wore many hats in life; rancher, farmer, horseman and miner. His greatest accomplishment was the hat he wore as Dad. Funeral services will be held at the West Stake Center, 3530 W Magee Rd, Tucson, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A viewing will be held prior to services at 10:00 a.m. Internment immediately following services at Marana Mortuary Cemetery, 12146 W Barnett Rd, Marana AZ. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.