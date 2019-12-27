Phillip Pitts

PITTS, Phillip Lee
was born in Morganton, N.C. in December 1939 and lived until December 20, 2019. He joined the US Air Force in 1958 and was stationed at Mt. Lemmon in 1962. He met Marlene Sacha in 1962 and spent the rest of his life in Tucson. After leaving the military he was hired at the University of Arizona and retired in 1994. He coached youth soccer for ten years. His passions were Arizona sports, playing mandolin and banjo, and his yard. He always got a good laugh from the movie, Young Frankenstein and enjoyed bluegrass and dancing. He is survived by Marlene Pitts, his wife of 56 years; daughter, Margaret (Jonathon); sons, Gabe (Dana) and Robert (Patricia) and grandchildren, Nicolas, Nathaniel, Liam, Molly, Phineaus, Nolan and Bianca. The family requests that you show your respects by donating to Catholic Community Services of Tucson, ccs-soap.org.