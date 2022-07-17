Phillip Robinson

passed away on July 6, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1947, in Phoenix, Arizona. He attended Central High School in Phoenix, the University of Arizona in Tucson, and Whittier College in California. As a young man, he played professional tennis, before becoming a professor of political science, teaching at Cornell, Northwestern, Oberlin and Williams College. Later he worked for the CIA in Washington DC, then obtained his law degree at George Washington University. He practiced law at the law firms Patton Boggs, Bell Boyd & Lloyd, and Ludwig & Robinson. During this time, for over 20 years, he taught international law classes at George Washington University. He and his wife moved to Tucson, Arizona in 2018. Phillip was an avid reader, with interest in history, sports, economics, art, philosophy and politics. He loved tennis, racquetball, skiing and diving, as well as watching old movies, and visiting museums and good restaurants. An experienced world traveler, he loved visiting the British Virgin Islands, and embarking on road trips with his family. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Robinson; his son, Maxwell Robinson, of Baltimore, Maryland and cousins, Anna Malbos of Grenoble, France, Lindy Patterson, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Rick Patterson, of San Marcos, California, John Lawrey and Robert Lawrey, of Kingman, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held later this year in the British Virgin Islands. Memorial contributions may be made to George Washington University Law School. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME 520-544-2285.