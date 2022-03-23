 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillip Watters

Watters, Phillip John

A tribute and farewell to Phillip John Watters, born October 23, 1964, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His struggle with recent failing health issues came to an end on February 13, 2022. Called "G" by many friends (for Genius), his favorite things were helping others, eating, and electronics. His technology intelligence was second-to-none in building, repair, and maintenance of anything. He welcomed any challenge presented.

Survived by his loving and devoted mom Claudia Reed; sister, Julie Watters; nephew Tristan Watters; nieces Paris and Chloe Watters, the love of his life for 21 years Shawna Barton, forever-faithful service dog Sadie, and numerous friends.

Our minds still talk to you, our hearts still look for you, but our souls know you are at peace.

