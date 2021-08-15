Phyliss Mason

age 80, was born September 17, 1940 in Leadwood, Missouri. She passed away July 9, 2021 in Denver Colorado. She married Gary Bruce Mason on May 30, 1961; they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.Phyliss is survived by her husband, Gary and her four children, Pamela Loftus (Tom Loftus), Leila Brown (Marshall Brown), Michele Zerbe (Robert Zerbe), and Gary Mason, Jr., and six grandchildren, Jessica McCown, Iain Mcown, Eliza Zerbe, Macy Zerbe, Maddy Brown, and Thomas Brown, as well as her sisters, Norma Fields (Ron Fields), and Micki Briscoe (Dan Chorny), and her sister-in-law, Judy Parmeley. Her brother, Lindell (Sonny) Parmeley passed away in 2020.Phyliss was a kind and generous wife, mother, and sister to her family, and to so many others. She was active in churches wherever she and Gary lived, and constantly offered support and assistance to many in those congregations.She worked for many years for The Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California and Chantilly, Virginia. When she and Gary retired, they relocated to Tucson, Arizona where Michele lived with her family.Phyliss loved to take pictures and write travel journals of all the places we visited, and often bought books and programs of the amazing places we went and of the things we saw. Her bookshelves still hold many of these travel experiences.Phyliss was an avid baseball fan and loved to go to Angels baseball games in Anaheim with Gary Jr. They often went, and mom would bring her knitting along because games could be long. Later, when she moved to Tucson, she loved to bring the grandkids to the Sidewinders minor league baseball games.Mom loved to say "you take what you get and you don't throw a fit". She had many people at her current residence repeating this phrase - it became a favorite! We even had bracelets made with Phyliss' favorite phrase on them.