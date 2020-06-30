Phyllis Becker

BECKER, Phyllis (Weinberg)
78, of Tucson passed away in the presence of her family June 28, 2020. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Burt and daughters, Beth Becker and Amy Platizky (Adam). She was born May 26, 1942 in Bronx, NY. Phyllis was an RN at Kino Hospital & ran the Cong. Anshei Israel Gift Shop for over 30 years.
Private services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and visitation with the family will be by appointment due to COVID-19. Donations may be made to Tucson Friends of the Public Library, Cong. Anshei Israel Women's League or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.