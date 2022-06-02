Phyllis Christenson

passed away May 17, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. Born April 1, 1949 in Angola, Indiana, she was one of eight siblings, predeceased by her parents, Robert and Esperance Eff, several brothers and a sister, her beloved husband and best friend, Bobby Gillette, and her son, Kenneth Vessel. A Tucson resident for over 40 years, she owned and operated a trucking company and truck brokerage with her husband. She was the founder and Queen of the Red Hat Society chapter Rosie Hattitude. She enjoyed lunching with her chapter once a month every month since 2001. Phyllis was a spitfire; a very charismatic and stubborn woman who was worth looking up to. Not only did she keep a smile on her face throughout her battle with cancer, but she remained true to her ever-giving spirit and continued to put others first throughout her recovery. This year marked 16 years cancer free! She is survived by her brother, Daniel (Socorro) Eff of Tucson, AZ, and sisters Luetta A. Robbins of Denver, CO and Antoinette Irwin of Pinetop, AZ; her daughter Stephanie (Gabriel) Ruesch and grandchildren, Jolinda (Artan) Bela and Daniel Hundt. There will be a celebration of her life at the Randolph Golf Course starting at 11:00 am on June 4, 2022. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.