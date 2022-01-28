Phyllis Cirimotich

Phyllis A Cirimotich passed away at 4:18 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Tucson Assisted Living Retreat, Tucson, AZ. She was born on March 27, 1927 to Audrey J. McLaughlin in Delmont, PA. After Graduating High School, she moved to Florida where she met her first husband, Alan Swann and moved to Niagara Falls, NY. They had two daughters. Phyllis went to work at Bel Aircraft Corp as a mathematician in the engineering department. She and Alan were divorced, and she later married Philip Cirimotich in 1960 and moved to Galesburg, Illinois. They were married 46 years when Phil preceded her in death on April 5, 2006. They had a son, Mark Philip Cirmotich who preceded Phyllis in death on December 3, 2014. While living in Galesburg, she sold real estate for several years and later opened a Pappagallo Shoes and clothing boutique. After retiring she and Phil split their time between Galesburg and Tucson. Following Phil's death, she sold her home in Illinois and became a full-time resident of Tucson. Phyllis loved Tucson where she golfed, was active in St Paul's United Methodist Church, Welcome Wagon, and was a friend of Lois W. for many years. She started ten bridge groups and three or four Ladies Night Out Groups, several still going. She loved music and was a country line dancer into her late 80's. Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Lana Rush (Larry) of Fort Meyers, FL and Paula Weech (Larry) of Tucson, AZ; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. A private memorial service and interment of ashes will be held in the St. Paul's Methodist Church Rose Garden.