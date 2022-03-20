Phyllis Curry

Curry, Phyllis
Lorraine
Phyllis Lorraine Curry, 94, of Tucson, passed away on February 23, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert Curry, was by her side. The eldest daughter of Willis and Ruby Vincent Johnston, Phyllis enjoyed a happy childhood in the small towns of rural Illinois. She was educated in Henry County schools, starting in a one-room schoolhouse in Bishop Hill and graduating from Galva High in 1945. Phyllis married Bill Hungate of Cambridge, Illinois in June 1948. They moved to Tucson in 1952, where together they bought and operated Dairy Queen #1 on 4th Avenue. Phyllis was widowed in 1958, leaving her to raise her three young sons and run the Dairy Queen on her own. Hardworking by nature, Phyllis persevered to create both a happy family and a thriving business. She married Robert G. Curry on September 17, 1960, and they added a son and daughter to their family.
As the children grew, Phyllis embarked on a successful second career in tax preparation and accounting. She passed the Dairy Queen to her son Bruce, and working with her husband Bob and dear friends, Phyllis founded several small businesses in Tucson. Phyllis and Bob retired to Victor, Montana in 1992 and lived there for many years before once again returning to Tucson for winters. They moved permanently to Tucson in 2013 to be near family.
To know Phyllis was to love her! In celebrating her life, her adoring family remember the great beauty of her auburn hair and radiant smile, her sparkling, dancing brown eyes, her tender hands and easy laugh, her toe-tapping sway to music, preferably Willie Nelson or Johnny Cash. We remember that the cookie jar was always full and that apple or rhubarb pies soon followed. She made easy and true friends because she was honest and kind to her core. She worked with those friends, quilted with others, and enjoyed life to its fullest with all of them. Phyllis raised her children accordingly, and the rest of us are forever grateful for her formative influence and life-long love and affection.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bob; her sons, Keith Hungate (Lissa), Bruce Hungate (Jackie), Randy Hungate (Kathy), and Joseph Curry; daughter, Rebecca Curry (Nick Paige); 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Her cherished siblings, Donna Hervey and Coles Johnston, preceded her in death.
Rosary will be at St. Odilia Catholic Church on Thursday April 7th, at 10:30 a.m. Mass will follow. Interment will be at AZ Veterans' Memorial Cemetery - Marana on April 8th at 1:00 p.m.