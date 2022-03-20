Phyllis Curry

To know Phyllis was to love her! In celebrating her life, her adoring family remember the great beauty of her auburn hair and radiant smile, her sparkling, dancing brown eyes, her tender hands and easy laugh, her toe-tapping sway to music, preferably Willie Nelson or Johnny Cash. We remember that the cookie jar was always full and that apple or rhubarb pies soon followed. She made easy and true friends because she was honest and kind to her core. She worked with those friends, quilted with others, and enjoyed life to its fullest with all of them. Phyllis raised her children accordingly, and the rest of us are forever grateful for her formative influence and life-long love and affection.