Phyllis passed away on August 31, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Jordan and survived by her children, Elise Konigsberg (Neil) and Eric Fassler (Darla Klokeid); her grandchildren, Emily, Lia, Annie (Jonah) Molly and great- grandchild, Simon. The funeral will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday September 2, 2022 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY.