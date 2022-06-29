Phyllis Kronenberger

Phyllis Ruth Kronenberger (née Kassel) passed away June 23, 2022, devoted daughter of the late Myra and Samuel Kassel; beloved wife of the late Bruce; loving mother of Carol Weinstein, Kathy (Michael) Bellos, Robert (Eileen) Kronenberger, Ronald Kronenberger, and Patricia Witzman; cherished grandmother of Scott (Kate) Weinstein, Brian (Emily) Weinstein, Lara (Shawn) Malizio, Jenny Weinstein, Burke Kronenberger, Kaley Kronenberger, Claire Kronenberger, Eliza Kronenberger, Mack Kronenberger, Tim Witzman, Tiffany Witzman, and the late Colin Kronenberger; adored great-grandmother (GG) of Owen, Cooper, Mayla, Ben, Eliza, and Adelyn; fond sister of the late Thais (late Leonard) Graff. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home assisted the family.