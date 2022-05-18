Phyllis Petersen

PETERSEN, Phyllis M

Born on July 1, 1923, in Cleveland OH, and entered into Heaven May 10, 2022. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl Petersen Jr., and by her grandson Michael Holly (Jill). "Nana" is survived by her six children, Deborah Mulholland (John), Sherry Stevens (Bud), Brian Gore, Paul Petersen (Donna), C. David Petersen, and Gregory Petersen; by her grandchildren, Christine Klonoski (Jason), Christopher Holly (Grace), Keriann Thompson (Josh), Tyler Petersen, and Tara Petersen; 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

After moving to Tucson in 1967, Phyllis worked at Cele Peterson's, Levy's, Broadway Southwest, and the Showcase at Canyon Ranch. Phyllis was an active member of Church of the Apostles up to age 90. The family is so very thankful for the loving care Nana received while living at Hacienda de Luna.

A Memorial Celebration of Phyllis' life and interment will be held at Church of the Apostles, 12111 N La Cholla Blvd, Oro Valley on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 at 3:00 in the afternoon, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Casa de la Luz Hospice or the Episcopal Church of the Apostles are encouraged. Arrangements by Vistoso Funeral Home.

