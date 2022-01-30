 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phyllis Shurtz

Phyllis Shurtz

  • Updated

Shurtz, Phyllis Lorraine

1931-2021

Phyllis was reunited with Melvin her loving husband of 58 years and her son, "Buddy" on December 27, 2021.

She is survived by her son, William Shurtz; daughters, Debbie (Robinson), Karen (Johnson) and two grandchildren, Frank Wyers and Jill Wyers-Dirks and five great- grandchildren.

May she be at peace and surrounded by loved ones.

