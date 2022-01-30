Phyllis Shurtz

Shurtz, Phyllis Lorraine
1931-2021
Phyllis was reunited with Melvin her loving husband of 58 years and her son, "Buddy" on December 27, 2021.
She is survived by her son, William Shurtz; daughters, Debbie (Robinson), Karen (Johnson) and two grandchildren, Frank Wyers and Jill Wyers-Dirks and five great- grandchildren.
May she be at peace and surrounded by loved ones.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.