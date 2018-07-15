POIRIER, Beverly Ann
Beverly Ann Poirier, our matriarch and hero, left this earth on June 29, 2018. Her final days beautifully demonstrated the example of greeting the end of life with gratitude, grace and dignity. Beverly was born August 1, 1932, in Flint, Michigan. Her early years were those no child or teen should ever have to endure. Despite a bereft beginning, she built a successful life and legacy as an entrepreneur and owner of numerous Tommie's Hamburgers in California. A member of the Greatest Generation, Beverly taught her children and grandchildren a strong work ethic and a love for Country. She enjoyed traveling worldwide, searching ancestry and creating heirloom quilts. She will be greatly missed by her children, Mary Carter (Stan), Teri Edmunds (Bob), Mike Poirier and Al Poirier (Dawn); niece, Janet Prescott (Michael); her grandchildren, Candy Tauzier (Scott), James Deady, Desiree Rice (Josh), Ryan Poirier (Erica), Douglas Poirier, Trevor Poirier, Madison Benveniste (Neil), Kennedy Poirier, Lincoln and Landon Poirier and numerous great-grands and great-great-grands. At her request there will be no local services. Isaiah 43:2. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.