PORTER, Donald J.
Donald J. Porter, 60, passed away on July 1, 2018, at his home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Don grew up in Tucson, attending John B. Wright Elementary School, Doolen Junior High School, and Catalina High School. He earned his bachelor's in industrial engineering and master's in systems engineering from the University of Arizona; however, he felt strongly compelled to change career paths and earned a law degree from Gonzaga University. For 20 years he has been a senior deputy prosecutor for King County's civil and criminal divisions, and most memorably worked in the Sexually Violent Predator Unit for 10 years. Don is survived by his sister, Kathy Porter Bulkley of Tucson, and by his daughter, Grace Porter of Bainbridge Island. Don will also be missed by his girlfriend, Bhakti Kapadia, who never left his side during his battle. Don always valued the importance of friendship and has maintained friendships from childhood as well as cultivated new friendships. Don's dedication to rich and meaningful friendships has allowed him the experiences of both giving emotional support to others as well as leaning on others in his own times of need. To quote Clarence the angel from It's a Wonderful Life, one of Don's favorite films, "...for no man is alone who has friends." A gathering in Don's honor will be held in the Fall in Tucson. Contact Kathy at kbkbulkley@gmail.com for information. Arrangements by COOK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.