POSTON, Avanell
66, of Tucson, went into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 15, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. Avanell fought a long and courageous battle with multiple illnesses. She is preceded in death by her father, Col Robert E. Poston, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Keith Loganbill; her mother, Patricia D. Poston; brother, Robert E. Poston III, and nieces and nephews. Avanell loved and collected Mexican art and enjoyed Mexican food. She was an avid backgammon player. Avanell was an animal lover and enjoyed the many dogs and cats she had throughout her life. She supported many causes: St. Labre Indian School, American Heart Association, ASPCA and Humane Society. Avanell worked in the medical field until she was forced to retire because of illness. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 21, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Adair Funeral Home, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson. Arrangements ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.