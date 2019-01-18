Poulos, Athene Patrice
(née Bezanis) and J.P. 5/18/1926 - 1/11/2019
Poulos, Athene Patrice Poulos died in Tucson, Arizona, January 11, 2019 at age 92. She was born May 18, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois to Demetrios and Stamati (Exarhos) Bezanis, both first generation immigrants from Epirus, Greece. Athene graduated Morton East High School, where she met her husband, James G. Poulos, in Cicero, Illinois. They married in 1948 and moved to Tucson in 1954. Athene survived her husband, who died in 2004. She and her husband were charter members of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Athene volunteered in many capacities and was deeply involved in the annual Greek Festival. She served as godparent to many infants and adult converts to orthodoxy. Athene is best known in the larger community as founder of Mars Hall Records, which she ran 38 years from 1954-1992 at 330 E. Prince Road. Her knowledge and appreciation of music was extensive, including every genre from classical to hip hop. Her vocation allowed her to meet several recording stars early in their careers, such as Johnny Cash, Ricky Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, and countless more. In 1976, Athene obtained a private pilot's license and was a long-term member of AOPA, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. After her retirement in 1992, Athene traveled extensively. She has been to Norway, Denmark, Greece, the Caribbean, mainland China, and Israel. Athene and her husband were childless. She is survived by her late sister Melpomene's sons, Peter, Jonathan and Theodore, and by her late husband's nephew, George Petti, and niece, Nicolette Petti. Through the children and grandchildren of her nephews and nieces, Athene was great-aunt to six and great-great-aunt to four. Visitation will be at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., on Monday, January 21, 2019 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There will be a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. Her Funeral will be held at Holy Resurrection Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5910 E. Fifth Street, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum next to her beloved husband of 56 years. "May Her Memory Be Eternal"