POWELL, John (Jack) D.,
68, of Marana, passed August 25, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston and raised in Alexandria, VA, he was a 35-year resident of Arizona. Jack was a Vietnam Veteran and graduate of James Madison University. He is preceded in death by his parents, Annie and John Powell and sister, Diane. Jack is survived by sisters, Virginia (Jack), Patricia, Christine (Rob), Jane (Mark) and seven nieces and nephews. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. Jack had a great sense of humor, a generous soul, and cool dance moves. Services are 9:00 a.m., Friday, August 31, 2018 at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Lockett Rd., Marana. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation to your charity of choice.