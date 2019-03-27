POWELL, Vera Rose
Mrs. Vera Rose Powell age 84, passed peaceful Sunday, March 10, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones. A devout woman of faith, she has been welcomed into the loving arms of our heavenly Father. Vera was a long time resident of Tucson, Az but was born in Brooklyn, New York to Salvatore and Maria Scimeca. Among her many achievements, Vera believed that her family was her greatest accomplishment. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle and husband, Richard Smith; her daughter, Lisa Holly; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her beloved husband Dr. John Powell, ex-husband and friend, Bill Nigro and parents. Devoted mother, grandmother and friend, she will be missed and forever live in our hearts. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Pius Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.