Priscilla Mccullough

MCCULLOUGH, Priscilla P.
of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Priscilla was born in Anderson, Indiana on September 13, 1934 to the late Gabriel Precup and Louise (Chinciusan) Precup. She graduated from Anderson High School in Anderson, IN and attended Ball State University in Muncie, IN majoring in business administration.
Priscilla was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Business and Professional Women of Londonderry NH. Along with her husband Neel McCullough, Priscilla was a valued member of Moose International and the Fraternal Organization of the Elks.
Priscilla grew up attending the First Baptist Church in Anderson, IN and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Tucson, AZ.
A loving and loyal wife, mother, and grandmother, Priscilla is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Neel M. McCullough of Tucson, AZ; sister, Lena Stoneking and her two brothers, Raymond Precup and David Precup.
Priscilla is survived by her daughter, Megan L. Nowlan ofTucson, AZ; son, Michael C. McCullough of Apache Junction, AZ and grandchildren, Calista and Cullen Cloud of Tucson, AZ.
Funeral arrangements are by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL in Tucson, AZ. If you would like to make a donation in Priscil- la's memory, please contact the Alzheimer's Association at alzfdn.org or the Humane Society at hssaz.org.