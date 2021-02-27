Priscilla Roberson

 Skip to main content
ROBERSON, Priscilla Sara

82, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice and son, Ronnie. She is survived by her children, Becky (Tommy) Rodriguez, Kurt (Martha) Roberson, Marlene (Bret) Goodman; grandchildren, Marissa, Vince and Valerie; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Violet and Stetson. Priscilla had a passion for fun, family and life. She loved her friends and family with all her heart and soul. She will truly be missed by many. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.

