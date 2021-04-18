Priscilla Wittmeyer

Priscilla Jorgenson Wittmeyer was born March 26, 1923 in Superior, Wisconsin. She was the third daughter of seven children born to Agnes Iverson Jorgenson and Mattinus Stensgard Jorgenson. She was baptized and confirmed at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Superior. Her education was in Blaine Elementary School, Superior Central High School, and one year at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She went to the School of the National Weather Service in Chicago, Illinois. Her first posting was to International Falls, MN, then to Fairbanks, AK, where she met and married Merle Humphrey Wittmeyer in January of 1945 who preceded her in death in 1976. She is survived by four children, Ann Cooley (Charles), Merle Wittmeyer Jr., Elisabeth Grey (James) and Gordon Wittmeyer (Lori). There are six grandchildren: Gayle Stoodley (Nigel), James Cooley (Lara), Leah Chapman (Paul), Peter Cooley, Tom Wittmeyer, and Emma Wittmeyer, as well as four great-grandchildren. Jack, Duncan, Laurel and Greyson. She loved books and amassed a significant collection. She was an accomplished artist and also worked as a Medical Records clerk at Kino Hospital and Tucson Medical Center until she was 79. She brought her love of art to all areas of our lives, bringing color and flair to meals and many festive holidays. Her talent for baking fragrant loaves of light, delicious bread, flavored with cardamom, was well known by family, neighbors and friends. When we remember her, we think of her as one of the Great Ladies of her generation. She was faithful, courageous, dignified, generous and encouraging. We will miss her. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.