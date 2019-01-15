QUINN, Richard Rawley
born August 11, 1946 at St. Mary's Hospital in Orange, New Jersey, died of complications of a hip fracture on December 24, 2018 at St Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He was 72 years old. His life partner, Judy Shultz, was by his side. Rich was a respected financial adviser who retired from Summit Brokerage in June 30, 2015. He had many friends and loved talking sports, telling jokes, and sharing stories. He was known for having a quick wit and never forgetting someone's name. His favorite comedy routine was Abbott and Costello's "Who's on First" in which he could recite it verbatim. He graduated from Franklin Pierce College in Rindge, New Hampshire with a BA degree in Psychology. Rich loved playing golf and was an avid sports enthusiast. He held Wildcats basketball season tickets and would rattle off statistics of all the new and former players along with games won at home and away for past seasons. He grew up in a household that revered the NY Yankees and the Giants and spared no expense to see them play in the World Series or Super Bowls. Rich was a member of the Tucson Country Club for many years and entered numerous competitions. In addition, Rich was a Charter member of the Tucson Sunset Rotary Club for 30 + years with perfect attendance (1983-2015) and held the title of President of this chapter from 2000-2001. He loved music and was a member of the Tucson Blues Society, in which he became a active member of the Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation. He volunteered often at their venues and festivals. Some of Rich's favorite bands were Cream, SRV, Johnny Winter, Jimi Hendrix, Kenny Wayne Shepard, and Joe Bonnamassa. He was a member of the Friends of the Rialto Foundation. Rich is survived by Judy Shultz, his life partner of 20 + years; his sisters, Kathleen (Denny) Macel, Texas, and Trisha (Bill) Munson, California; and his brother, Tommy (Maggie) Quinn, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward R. and Carolyn (Herrmann) Quinn and two of his brothers, Michael Quinn and Timothy Quinn. Richard requested no memorials or services. He wanted his friends and family to celebrate his life and not to be saddened by the loss of it. His favorite charities were "Make a Wish Foundation" and "The Boys and Girls Club" of Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.