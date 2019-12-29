GREER, R. Marie
passed away on December 25, 2019 in Tucson, AZ after a long battle with cancer. Marie was born on November 7, 1946 to Thomas and Aldora Ponder in Medford, Oregon. She retired from GTE, loved spending time with family and friends, quilting and traveling. Marie is survived by her husband, David Greer; daughter, Lorri Border; son, David Johnsen; step-daughter, Carrie Greer; grandchildren, Travis Hobbs and Lauren Hobbs; four sisters, a brother and beloved puppy Molly. A Visitation from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY with a graveside service to follow at EAST LAWN CEMETERY.