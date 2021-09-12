Rabun Griffith

GRIFFITH , Rabun "Ray" Watson

98, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. As a member of the "Greatest Generation", Ray served God, his country, family, and friends faithfully.

Born on October 9, 1922, in Greensboro, GA to George and Cora Lee Griffith and one of seven children, Ray's family ran a farm, dairy, sawmill and raised beef cattle. He graduated from Eatonton High School as an all-state basketball player and class valedictorian in 1940 and graduated from Georgia Military College as valedictorian in 1942. Ray graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as a lieutenant with an engineering degree in 1945. He received a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1956.

Ray served in the U.S. Army in Japan, the U.S. Naval Station in China Lake, CA (where he met and married Janet Chapin in 1951), in Korea (where he received a Bronze Star), in several U.S. military posts, in Germany, and retired from the military at Ft. Huachuca, AZ in 1965 as a Lt. Colonel.