Rabun Griffith

GRIFFITH , Rabun "Ray" Watson
98, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. As a member of the "Greatest Generation", Ray served God, his country, family, and friends faithfully.
Born on October 9, 1922, in Greensboro, GA to George and Cora Lee Griffith and one of seven children, Ray's family ran a farm, dairy, sawmill and raised beef cattle. He graduated from Eatonton High School as an all-state basketball player and class valedictorian in 1940 and graduated from Georgia Military College as valedictorian in 1942. Ray graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as a lieutenant with an engineering degree in 1945. He received a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1956.
Ray served in the U.S. Army in Japan, the U.S. Naval Station in China Lake, CA (where he met and married Janet Chapin in 1951), in Korea (where he received a Bronze Star), in several U.S. military posts, in Germany, and retired from the military at Ft. Huachuca, AZ in 1965 as a Lt. Colonel.
After retiring from the Army, Ray worked for Bell Aerospace and the federal government as a senior engineer until his second retirement in 1985. He volunteered in the VITA program at Davis Monthan Air Force Base and participated in Senior Olympics in tennis and basketball for 20 years. Ray and Janet (who preceded Ray in death in February 2013), enjoyed spending many summers in Pinetop, AZ. In recent years, Ray made new friends at the Atria Campana del Rio and was an active member at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Tucson.
Ray is survived by his children, Gaye Griffith Otto and husband, William Otto; Leslie Griffith and Ken Griffith; grandchildren, Virginia Mack and husband, Adam Mack; Kevin Otto and Matt Griffith and wife, Andrea Griffith; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Katelyn Mack and Aiden and Logan Griffith; as well as brother-in-law, Alan Chapin.
A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85750 at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial checks can be given either to St. Alban's Episcopal Church or to the Superintendent's Annual Fund at https://westpointaog/waystogive. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.