Rachael Kingyens

KINGYENS, Rachael Martha
53, passed away on September 16, 2020 after a two-year battle with Ovarian Cancer. Born to Bud F. Kingyens (deceased) and Katherine J. Kingyens on February 2, 1967 here in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her mother, Katherine and her sister, Ruth E. Kingyens; family in Canada and the U.S. also her extended family. She was a 28-year employee of Ventana Medical (Roche) of Oro Valley, AZ. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.
