Rachel Ingegneri

INGEGNERI, Rachel Charlotte
11/23/1933 - 12/21/2020
Rachel Charlotte Romano was born in The Bronx, New York. Rachel married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Vincent Ingegneri in 1954. Joe and Rachel had a 70-year romance and were married for 66 years. They started their family and had five children together, Joseph Jr. (Kris), Raymond (Laura), Paul (Patti), Laura (Michael) and Bobbie (Kevin). They have 16 grandchildren, Joey (Courtney), Jenny (Matt), Noah (Leigh), Sarah (David), Ray Jr., Alicia (Cody), Kyle, Katie, Paul Jr., Suzanne (Keven), Ryan (Leslie), Dylan, Alexandra (Tim), Nicholas Jr. and Richard. Joe and Rachel also have 20 great-grandchildren, Sicily, Ava, Matteo, Natalie, Dean, Isla, Luca, Emery, Ellis, Isabella, Arizona, Lincoln, Stella, Cameron, Connor, Gabriella, Jackson, Grayson, Baby girl (in April) and Aurora. Rachel is predeceased by her parents, Peter and Mary Romano and daughter-in-law, Lisa Ingegneri.
Rachel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an amazing friend, an accomplished businesswoman and a published author. Rachel enjoyed her work in Human Resources at Tucson Airport Authority and Levy's Department Store. She volunteered for several organizations, including The Center for Women and Children and The American Businesswoman's Association (ABWA). Rachel was a joyous, fun loving, quick witted woman who treated others with dignity, respect and love. She had the unique ability to make everyone feel like family. Rachel traveled the world with her loving husband Joe. She was adventurous and daring and when she turned 66 years old, went skydiving with her oldest grandson Joey. Rachel was a mentor to many and later in life became the expert at "Living the Dream" and "Hanging in." Rachel's charm and charisma will be missed by so many but the lessons, the laughter and the love that she left behind will serve as a comfort to all who loved her. Rachel is celebrating her life with our God in heaven and will always be our special angel. Rachel, in her own words would say "I lived 87 fun-filled and fabulous years." "Rejoice I Live."
Services for immediate family will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. MST. For live stream link please email Joe at jingegnerijr@gmail.com. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.