Rachel Minor

was called to her forever home on November 10, 2021. As a young military wife, Rachel traveled extensively with her loving husband, Ernie. Her infectious smile and love of a good joke won her friends no matter where in the world they lived. By the time they settled in Tucson in the late 1960's, Rachel had three young children: Barbara, Sandra and Gary. Rachel was vivacious, generous, and kind. She enjoyed traveling, especially to her second homes, Laughlin and Las Vegas. She loved to gamble, she loved to win, and she loved to laugh! Rachel took great joy in spoiling her granddaughters, Alicia and Kayla and was thrilled to spend time with her great-grandchildren, Bre'Anna, Civana and Chance. Rachel will be deeply missed by all her friends and family. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Thunder Mountain Moose Lodge, 2442 S. Harrison Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.