Rafaela Grijalva

GRIJALVA, Rafaela
96, of Tucson, passed away on February 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raúl. Survived by her son, Raúl (Ramona); daughters, Lydia and Norma; five granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. Rafaela was the matriarch of her family - a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, devoted wife, doting mother, and exceptional Nana. She was a homemaker, gardener, avid reader, excellent cook, and enjoyed discussing current events. En recuerdo de una gran mujer. Querida esposa, Mamá, Nana, tía, comadre y amiga. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Avenue, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue. Interment to follow at Holy Hope. Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.