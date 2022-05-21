Well-known Tucson artist, dancer, architectural designer, historical restorer, and mother passes away at 83. Raima Ann Chalmers (Wiper) passed away April 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. Raima is survived by her son Steven Wiper, daughter-in-law Tammy Wiper, grandson Devin Wiper, daughter Gretchen McArthur, and nephews and nieces in Phoenix and Northern California. A Celebration of her life will be held in Tucson on January 28, 2023, please visit www.raima-chalmers.com. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation and Burial.