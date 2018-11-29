RAITA, Ruth M.
died peacefully at home on November 27, 2018. Born September 23, 1930 in Marietta, Ohio, Ruth married her husband, Aaron, on July 2, 1949. A Cincinnati resident for most of her life, Ruth relocated to Tucson in 1990 to be near her daughter, Kathy, and her family, and moved to Columbus, OH earlier this year. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Survived by her husband, Aaron; her daughters, Deborah Raita (John Cosenza) and Kathy Jech (David Jech); son, Michael Raita (Rhonda Cowan); grandson, Christopher Jech (Brandi) and granddaughter, Allison Jech (Sharif Elguindi). Ruth will be remembered for her wonderful smile, sense of humor, love of the Cincinnati Reds, beautiful needlework, her selflessness, and the care she showed for her family, friends, and community. Her family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N. High St., Columbus, OH with a Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Lee Anne Reat officiating. Private burial in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, www.umcor.org.