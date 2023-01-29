Ralph Copp

Ralph loving husband of fifty-four years to Nancy (nee) Rickert and father of John Edwin passed away at home in Tucson, AZ, on January 22, 2023. -- Ralph was born and raised in St. Louis, MO, where he was in private practice of Internal Medicine at BJC Hospital. He was a graduate of Washington University and Washington University Medical School. -- A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Memorial donations appreciated to Pima Animal Control Center in Tucson or a charity of your choice.