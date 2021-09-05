Ralph Darling

DARLING, Ralph E., Jr.

85, passed away in his sleep in late May 2021 after fighting debilitating complications from his quadriplegia. Ralph was born in Washington D.C. to Ralph and Mary Darling in July of 1935 and was a kind and loving son throughout his parents' lives.

Ralph attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. where he was enrolled in ROTC, played on the tennis team, worked at KSLU Radio, and met his future wife, Mary Ann Shepard. After college, Ralph served as a Lieutenant in the US Army for a brief time before joining the family business at R. E. Darling Co. in Maryland in 1959. Ralph was a key contributor on the life support products the company produced for NASA on the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs during the 1960's.

Ralph was a devoted and caring father who attended all of his kids' events as they were growing up, either as a coach or as a fan. The neighborhood kids in Potomac, Maryland thought of him as the cool dad because he was always out with his children teaching them how to ride a bike, playing catch, or going sledding in the winter.

Ralph relocated to Tucson, AZ with his family in 1977 when R. E. Darling Co. consolidated its operations at its Tucson plant-site, and he took over as President of the company in 1983.