Ralph Duchin

DUCHIN, Ralph Charles
In loving memory
88, of Tucson, AZ and Houston, TX passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born in New York City to the late Minnie and Jacob Duchin. Ralph graduated from Stuyvesant High School, Brooklyn College and completed his Master's Degree in Geology from the Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas, Austin.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally Pomeranz Duchin; his daughter, Susan Jo Duchin; his sister, Barbara Duchin and his brother, Hal Duchin.
His service will be in Houston and a Celebration of Life in Tucson at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Ralph was a beloved and adored husband, father, brother and friend and will be truly missed.
Arranged by EVERGREEN MORTUARY, Tucson and LEVY FUNERAL HOME, Houston
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.