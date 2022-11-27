Ralph Fasanella

73, died November 17, 2022, in the VA Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by a brother, Richard Fasanella; sister, Regina Fasanella Helias and sister, Ginger Fasanella Romej Marburger and nephew, Tony Helias. He is preceded in death by parents, Sam and Rose Fasanella. Ralph was born in the Bronx, NY, graduated from Buena High School and the University of Arizona. He was a Vietnam Veteran. We will always remember Ralph as an avid Yankee and Arizona Wildcat fan and a terrific Frank Sinatra impersonator. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.