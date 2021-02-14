Ralph Gantt

GANTT, Ralph Waldo

passed away February 5, 2021. He was born April 27, 1931 in East Spencer, NC to Ottie Belle (York) and Roy William Gantt. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Donna, RuthCarol and Bernice, also his son, Frank Roy and granddaughter, Veronica May.

He is Survived by his wife of 70 years, Herminia (Molera); his sons, Ralph and Paul (Karen); his daughters, Anna-Marie and Myra-Jeanne (John) and grandchildren, Mark, Derek, Luke, Clarice, John C. and Jacob. He is also survived by his sister, Ann and brother, Tommy and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-grandchildren.

Ralph retired from the Air Force from Minot, ND in 1971 after traveling the world during his service. During his career with the Airforce he played country music with many bands at bases and countries around the world such as in Okinowa, Japan and Spangdalem, Germany. Upon retirement he moved his family to Tucson where he worked for the TIA fire crew, then Davis Monthan air fire crew. From there he worked security at Hughes aircraft until he retired in 1996.